Despite headaches, snowfall a boost for Kansas farmers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The snow may be inconvenient for some Kansans, but for farmers across the state, the recent totals that have caused issues leading to road and school closures are providing much-needed moisture for farmers. The latest drought report shows much of Kansas experiencing drought conditions. This could have serious impacts on this year’s wheat crop.

Coming off a dry and abnormally warm few months, the wheat crop in many parts of Kansas is in desperate need of moisture.

“At this point, we’ll take any moisture we can get,” said Heartland Soil Services Owner Landon Oldham.

In Kingman County and across much of the state, Oldham said the timing for the upcoming snow couldn’t be better.

“It’s going to be one of those snows that came at the right time, and that seems to be how it always happens. I’m a glass-half-full type of guy, the optimist, and I think that’s how we have to be in agriculture,” he said.

Oldham said moisture is vital for crops to absorb nutrients from the soil. There should be enough accumulated snow in several areas across the state to make a difference.

“One of the things a lot of these guys are going to fight this year, or have been fighting, is staying warm for so long, a lot of this wheat got big. And a lot of this wheat is going to use and have used a lot of the moisture profile that might’ve been in the soil,” Oldham explained. “So, this is going to be ideal in the fact that this is going to replenish our moisture profile in areas that really were starving.”

But the snowfall alone won’t make up for the months of drought across Kansas, which is why farmers are hoping for more.

“Keep it coming, keep it coming,” Oldham said. “You know, like I say, ‘if we’ve got a decent soil profile and we catch timely rains, we’ve got a chance to have a really great crop.”

