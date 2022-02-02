Advertisement

Jeff Zucker resigns as CNN President

CNN president Jeff Zucker attends the 11th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the...
CNN president Jeff Zucker attends the 11th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW YORK. (AP) - CNN head Jeff Zucker resigned abruptly after 9 years at the media company The executive said he had failed to disclose a personal relationship in the wake of the company’s investigation into Chris Cuomo, who was fired late last year after allegations of sexual harassment. In a statement Zucker said he had wished that his tenure had ended differently but, “it was an amazing run. And I loved every minute.”

