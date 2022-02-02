Advertisement

KDHE closes some COVID-19 testing sites due to storm

KDHE
KDHE(KDHE)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) will temporarily close COVID-19 testing sites across Kansas on Feb. 2 due to hazardous conditions caused by the winter storm. These closures are made in the interest of protecting the safety of testing staff and patients. Individuals can find alternate free testing sites as well as updated hours and availability at KnowBeforeYouGoKS.com.

The Wichita Transit Center, 777 E Waterman St, Wichita, KS 67202, and Sedgwick County Health Department, 4115 E Harry Ave, Wichita, KS 67218, are open today.

The following COVID-19 testing sites will be closed on Feb. 2:

  • The Armory, 100 S 20th Street, Kansas City, KS 66102
  • Southwest Publishing, 4000 SE Adams Street Suite 2, Topeka, KS 66609
  • Hummer Sports Park, 515 SW Tuffy Kellogg Drive, Topeka, KS, 66606
  • Chester Lewis Academic Learning Center, 1847 N Chautauqua St, Wichita, KS 67214
  • Finney County Fairgrounds, 409 Lake Ave, Garden City, KS 67846
  • Anderson Ave & Seth Child Road, 3019 Anderson Ave, Manhattan, KS 66503
  • Countryside Christian Church, 1901 E 4th St, Pittsburg, KS 66762
  • Johnson County Community College, 12345 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS 66210
  • Chisholm Trail Mall, 601 SE 36th Street, Newton, KS 67114
  • Shawnee Mission Theatre, 7710 Renner Rd, Shawnee, KS 66218
  • Pratt Community Center, 619 N Main St. Pratt, KS 67124
  • Sherman County Health Department, 1622 Broadway Ave, Goodland, KS 67735
  • Central Park Pavilion, Intersection of Forest Ave and 2nd St. Chanute, KS 66720
  • Old Neighborhood Walmart, 712 N Western Ave, Liberal KS 67901
  • Butler County Health Department, 206 N Griffith St., El Dorado, KS 67042
  • Pottawatomie County Testing Clinic, 503 Elm Street, Wamego, KS 66547

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benson Kua / CC BY-SA 2.0
Wichita Public Schools, surrounding districts cancel classes Wednesday
Snowfall across Kansas.
Winter storm moving in, heavy snow likely
Snowfall forecast for Wednesday - Thursday AM
Weather Alert - Heavy snow and dangerous wind chills
Ambulance
Teen driver hits, kills woman in east Wichita parking lot
Snow is likely in Kansas Wednesday and early Thursday.
Weather Alert - Heavy snow and dangerous wind chills coming

Latest News

Accident on I-70 east of Salina
Accidents reported across the state
Wichita road conditions
LIVE: Current road conditions
Snow began falling around 8 p.m., as predicted, in South Hutchinson. Up to 9 inches of snow is...
Feb. 2 Storm Shots
Storm Team 12 weather alert day
Storm Team 12 Weather Resource page