Man injured in shooting at W. Wichita intersection

Wichita police respond to a shooting call Tuesday night, Feb. 1, at the Central and Ridge Road...
Wichita police respond to a shooting call Tuesday night, Feb. 1, at the Central and Ridge Road intersection in west Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured at a busy intersection in west Wichita. Police took one person into custody in connection with the shooting reported a little after 5:30 p.m.

On the initial response to the scene at Central and Ridge Road, officers found a man wounded. A WPD sergeant said the man, shot in the upper torso, was a awake and talking to first responders, but as of Tuesday night, police couldn’t confirm the severity of the injury.

The sergeant expected police to remain at the scene for a few hours into late Tuesday night as the investigation into what led up to the shooting continues.

