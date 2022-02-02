Man injured in shooting at W. Wichita intersection

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured at a busy intersection in west Wichita. Police took one person into custody in connection with the shooting reported a little after 5:30 p.m.

On the initial response to the scene at Central and Ridge Road, officers found a man wounded. A WPD sergeant said the man, shot in the upper torso, was a awake and talking to first responders, but as of Tuesday night, police couldn’t confirm the severity of the injury.

The sergeant expected police to remain at the scene for a few hours into late Tuesday night as the investigation into what led up to the shooting continues.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.