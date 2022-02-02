Advertisement

Minneapolis police: Officer fatally shot male who had a gun

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis police officer fatally shot a male who authorities say had a loaded gun in his hand.

Interim police Chief Amelia Huffman says the shooting happened at about 7 a.m. Wednesday in a downtown apartment complex.

Officers from the Minneapolis department’s SWAT team were serving warrants to help the St. Paul Police Department with a homicide investigation.

Officers entered an apartment in Minneapolis and encountered the person with a gun. He was shot.

Huffman says police provided medical aid, but that he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benson Kua / CC BY-SA 2.0
Wichita Public Schools, surrounding districts cancel classes Wednesday
Snowfall across Kansas.
Winter storm moving in, heavy snow likely
Snowfall forecast for Wednesday - Thursday AM
Weather Alert - Heavy snow and dangerous wind chills
Ambulance
Teen driver hits, kills woman in east Wichita parking lot
Snow is likely in Kansas Wednesday and early Thursday.
Weather Alert - Heavy snow and dangerous wind chills coming

Latest News

Washington Football Team takes the field before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia...
Washington’s NFL team unveils new name as Commanders
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2019 file photo, CNN chief executive Jeff Zucker attends the 13th annual...
CNN’s Zucker resigns after relationship with co-worker
Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, left, and his attorney Julian McPhillips leave the...
Jury: No defamation from Roy Moore or woman who accused him
President Joe Biden listens to a question during a news conference in the East Room of the...
Biden grappling with ‘perfect storm’ of rising gun violence
A street sign warns drivers of ice prevention operations on highways ahead of winter weather in...
Winter storm packing snow, freezing rain moves across US