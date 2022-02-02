Snow continues, accompanied by gusty winds

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says snow continues to fall across Kansas and we have already picked up a few inches of accumulation since last night. Strong and gusty winds from the northeast are blowing/drifting the snow and reducing visibility at times.

Snow and blowing snow will continue through the day making travel slow and difficult, but not impossible. The snow will start to wind down this evening before eventually leaving the state tonight into early Thursday morning.

Wichita snow timing (KWCH)

Accumulation of 4-6″ is expected across central Kansas and 6-9″ is forecast to fall on south central Kansas including the Wichita metro area. More than 9 inches of snow is possible in a narrow band along the turnpike from roughly El Dorado to Kansas City. If we get more than 6.5″ in Wichita it will be our biggest snow since 2013-2014.

On the other side of the snowstorm, Arctic air will move into the state and stay with us through the weekend. This will be the coldest air of the season so far with nights falling below zero and wind chills as cold as -10 to -20 degrees on Thursday morning.

Winter weather risks (KWCH)

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Snow and blowing snow, heavy at times. Wind: NE 15-30; gusty. High: 20.

Tonight: Snow comes to a stop, 6-9″ total accumulation. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. Low: 7.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, breezy, and very cold. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 16.

Fri: Low: -1. High: 24. Becoming mostly sunny, continued cold.

Sat: Low: 7. High: 33. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 17. High: 40. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 22. High: 46. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 25. High: 52. Mostly sunny and mild.

