Snow ends, but dangerous wind chills into Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the snow tapers off, gusty winds will continue with dangerous wind chills for the area early Thursday. In much of the state, wind chills will range from -5 to -15 at the beginning of the day. Exposed skin should be covered up to prevent frostbite, which can happen in as little as 30 minutes.

Additional snowfall for Kansas won’t be very much. Southern Kansas may get up to 1″ of additional snow, which will help to keep roads fairly slick. Low temperatures will fall into the single digits for Thursday morning, then in the afternoon highs will get back into the teens. The winds should start to go down later in the afternoon.

Expect a return to sunshine for Friday with highs reaching the 20s and 30s. Light winds will be fairly common around the area.

A milder trend of weather is likely for the weekend ahead.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Light snow tapers off around midnight; up to 1 more inch possible. Wind: N/NE 15-25; gusty. Low: 7.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, breezy, and very cold. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 17.

Tomorrow Night: Decreasing clouds late. Wind: N 5-10. Low: -1.

Fri: High: 28 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 35 Low: 7 Sunny.

Sun: High: 41 Low: 15 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 43 Low: 19 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 52 Low: 24 Sunny.

Wed: High: 49 Low: 25 Increasing clouds.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.