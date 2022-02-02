Storm Team 12 Weather Resource page

Advertisement

By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With winter weather moving in, we wanted to provide you with a resource guide to information such as closings, road conditions and power outages, all the while getting the latest updates on your Storm Team 12 forecast.

Road conditions

As road conditions continue to deteriorate, local law enforcement may implement the Emergency Accident Reporting Plan (EARP). Drivers involved in accidents where there are no injuries, both vehicles are driveable, and no drugs or alcohol are involved, do not have to call 911. Instead, they can swap phone numbers and insurance information, then fill out a Motor Vehicle Accident Report (in Wichita) online or at a local substation.

If you have to get on the road, AAA says you need to be prepared. The travel agency says drivers need to make sure their battery is good, have a good set of windshield wiper blades, and keep your gas tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze-up.

You’ll also want to make sure you have a travel kit. Some of those items include:

  • Mobile phone pre-programmed with rescue apps and important phone numbers, including family and emergency services, and phone charger
  • Abrasive material (sand, salt, cat litter) or traction mats
  • Snow shovel
  • De-icer
  • Ice scraper with brush
  • Flashlight with extra batteries
  • Jumper cables
  • Extra warm clothing (gloves, hats, scarves), and blankets
  • Warning devices (flares or triangles)
  • Drinking water and non-perishable snacks for both human and pet passengers
  • If traveling with an infant, be sure to pack extra food and supplies
  • First-aid kit
  • Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench)

If you don’t have to get out during a winter storm, AAA and local advice that you stay home.

Power Outages

Evergy says its crews are ready to respond if the winter storm causes power outages. Evergy encourages customers to be prepared for the winter storm and the potential for power outages by taking the following steps:

Assemble a storm kit in an airtight, easy-to-carry container or bag, stocked with:

  • Water
  • Non-perishable food
  • Fresh batteries
  • Battery-powered radio
  • Flashlight
  • First aid kit
  • Masks and hand sanitizer
  • Cell phone charger or power bank

Should you experience an outage, you can report to Evergy at evergy.com/outage/report-an-outage or call 1-800-LIGHT-KS if you are in the Evergy Kansas Central service area. Outage information is available online at www.Evergy.com/outages.

