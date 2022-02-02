Advertisement

Wichita Public Schools among districts to cancel Thursday classes

Benson Kua / CC BY-SA 2.0
Benson Kua / CC BY-SA 2.0(MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools USD 259 cancelled school for Thursday, Feb. 3 due to anticipated snow accumulation this evening, and the time needed to assure campuses are cleared and safe for staff and students.

Augusta, Renwick and Valley Center have also canceled Thursday classes and we are waiting to hear from other districts in the area.

