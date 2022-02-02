Wichita Public Schools among districts to cancel Thursday classes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools USD 259 cancelled school for Thursday, Feb. 3 due to anticipated snow accumulation this evening, and the time needed to assure campuses are cleared and safe for staff and students.

Augusta, Renwick and Valley Center have also canceled Thursday classes and we are waiting to hear from other districts in the area.

