Wichita State basketball game to raise funds for literacy in schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita State men’s basketball game against South Florida on Feb. 12 will be this year’s annual #Fight4Literacy game.

Coaching for Literacy is a national initiative that brings college basketball fans and dozens of teams together annually for a common cause: Ensuring our children can read. Every year coaches and athletes across the country select a specific game to wear #Green4Literacy and encourage their fans to donate in support of local literacy programs.

More 40 teams are participating this year to support their local community and Wichita State University’s (WSU) Men’s Basketball team has participated in the program for the last several years.

Donations, underway unitedwayplains.org/literacy, will stay local with United Way of the Plains to support literacy programs in Title I elementary schools in neighborhoods near Wichita State. The funds will be used to provide books to children from kindergarten through third grade and to enhance the ongoing Read to Succeed tutoring program. Over 400 volunteer reading coaches in the Read to Succeed program meet weekly with students for 30 minutes to listen to them read and help them improve their reading skills.

Fans can track the team’s #GiveLiteracy progress on the website and see how WSU is performing against 40 other colleges. The first $5,000 will be matched, doubling the impact of every gift received.

WSU fans won the national #Fight4Literacy championship title in 2021, raising $28,000 in donations and matching funds. WSU Men’s Basketball Coach Isaac Brown hopes to repeat that performance in 2022.

“We have some of the best fans in the nation and last year they proved how much they love our community through their generous donations,” Brown said. “We’d love to be named the national champions again this year so that we can prepare our next generation of Shocker students to fulfill their potential and achieve their goals.”

