Advertisement

Wichita State, K-State, KU closing due to winter storm

KU, K-State and Wichita State cancel classes ahead of winter storm expected Tuesday night...
KU, K-State and Wichita State cancel classes ahead of winter storm expected Tuesday night through Wednesday, Feb. 1-2.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas’ three largest universities, Wichita State University, Kansas State University and the University of Kansas announced cancelations for classes Wednesday. For Kansas State, the main campus in Manhattan will be closed with the Salina and Olathe campuses switching to remote.

KU said its Lawrence (main campus), Edwards and Leavenworth campuses will be closed Wednesay with all classes in-perso and online canceled for the day.

“Only weather-essential employees should report to work,” the university said.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake graphic
‘Notable’ earthquake strikes Oklahoma, felt in Kansas
Snow is likely in Kansas Wednesday and early Thursday.
Weather Alert - Heavy snow and dangerous wind chills coming
AMC Theatre in Wichita, Kansas
2 airsoft guns found, teen arrested after suspected shooting call at Wichita movie theater
Snowfall across Kansas.
Winter storm moving in, heavy snow likely
Benson Kua / CC BY-SA 2.0
Wichita Public Schools, surrounding districts cancel classes Wednesday

Latest News

Snow totals
Weather Alert Day Wednesday
$2,500 check
Kansas Proud: Lord's Diner receives $2,500 donation
Tow truck companies in Kansas are preparing for a potential mess with a winter storm forecast...
Tow truck companies prepare for possible winter mess
Miller's Towing
Tow truck drivers prepare for looming winter storm