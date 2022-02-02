Wichita State, K-State, KU closing due to winter storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas’ three largest universities, Wichita State University, Kansas State University and the University of Kansas announced cancelations for classes Wednesday. For Kansas State, the main campus in Manhattan will be closed with the Salina and Olathe campuses switching to remote.

KU said its Lawrence (main campus), Edwards and Leavenworth campuses will be closed Wednesay with all classes in-perso and online canceled for the day.

“Only weather-essential employees should report to work,” the university said.

