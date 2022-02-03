Arctic air lingering

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tonight the chill will hold as overnight lows head toward zero here in Wichita. for western Kansas dangerous cold is expected as wind chill factors reach the -10 to -20° range. As we head into Friday though the sun will return across the state but while temperatures make a big improvement we still look to hover near freezing. Through the weekend we will make small steps upwards on the mercury readings with low 40′s expected by Sunday. Expect a little bit of a chill to linger all weekend long.

Next week warmer weather looks to return with 50′s taking over the second full week of February and maybe even a run toward 60° by Friday. This warm up doesn’t look to last though as a cold front looks like it’s trying to line up by next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with clearing overnight. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 0.

Tomorrow: Sunny, not as cold, but still below freezing. Wind: W/NW 5-10. High: 30.

Sat: Low: 7. High: 38. Morning fog, then sunny and breezy.

Sun: Low: 14. High: 43. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 22. High: 42. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 24. High: 52. Mostly sunny and mild.

Wed: Low: 28. High: 50. Mostly sunny and a bit cooler.

Thu: Low: 27. High: 53. Partly cloudy and breezy.

