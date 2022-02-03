Advertisement

Arctic air lingering

Cold air slowly exits Kansas through the weekend
Arctic air stays put
Arctic air stays put(KWCH)
By Cassie Wilson
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tonight the chill will hold as overnight lows head toward zero here in Wichita. for western Kansas dangerous cold is expected as wind chill factors reach the -10 to -20° range. As we head into Friday though the sun will return across the state but while temperatures make a big improvement we still look to hover near freezing. Through the weekend we will make small steps upwards on the mercury readings with low 40′s expected by Sunday. Expect a little bit of a chill to linger all weekend long.

Next week warmer weather looks to return with 50′s taking over the second full week of February and maybe even a run toward 60° by Friday. This warm up doesn’t look to last though as a cold front looks like it’s trying to line up by next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with clearing overnight. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 0.

Tomorrow: Sunny, not as cold, but still below freezing. Wind: W/NW 5-10. High: 30.

Sat: Low: 7. High: 38. Morning fog, then sunny and breezy.

Sun: Low: 14. High: 43. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 22. High: 42. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 24. High: 52. Mostly sunny and mild.

Wed: Low: 28. High: 50. Mostly sunny and a bit cooler.

Thu: Low: 27. High: 53. Partly cloudy and breezy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall forecast across Kansas
Snow continues, accompanied by gusty winds
Wichita road conditions
LIVE: Current road conditions
Benson Kua / CC BY-SA 2.0
Wichita Public Schools among districts canceling Thursday classes
Wichita police respond to a shooting call Tuesday night, Feb. 1, at the Central and Ridge Road...
UPDATE: Suspected road-rage shooting injures one
A Wichita couple was determined to get married on 2.2.22 and it wouldn't let the winter storm...
Couple takes snow day to tie the knot on 2.2.22

Latest News

Wind chills have plummeted across Kansas
Snow stops, cold continues
Wind chills early Thursday will be dangerous
Snow ends, but dangerous wind chills into Thursday
Snowfall forecast across Kansas
Snow continues, accompanied by gusty winds
Snowfall forecast for Wednesday - Thursday AM
Weather Alert - Heavy snow and dangerous wind chills