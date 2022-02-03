Are the roads improving? City of Wichita talks concerns, challenges

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As Ben Nelson sees it, there were actually two snowstorms that hit Wichita this week.

There was the actual snowfall, which totaled almost six inches at Wichita’s Eisenhower Airport. Then there were the strong winds that blew snow onto the roads the City of Wichita was trying to clear.

Nelson, the City’s Public Works interim assistant director, said improvements to road conditions can be temporary when the wind is relentless and temperatures drop precipitously.

“We were getting snow blowing all over the roadway even after it had stopped snowing late (Wednesday) night,” Nelson said during a Thursday news conference. “The storm really for us didn’t end in terms of precipitation until late in the evening, so we were kind of battling that plus the fact that the temperatures were as low as 4 degrees, potentially, overnight.”

Those starkly low temperatures mean less effectiveness for the City’s salt compound, which works best when the temperature reaches at least 10 degrees.

The City’s full force of 60 plow trucks have been deployed since before the storm -- they started at 8 p.m. Tuesday -- and during its aftermath, and Nelson said there was no driver shortage. But even that process comes with complications.

“Whenever we have usually more than about 2 inches of snow, we have to put the plows down,” Nelson said. “That slows down how quickly they can make it through the network of the primary streets that we treat.”

“We’re pushing snow, and when we have the plows down it means there’s more friction with us, and we have to go slower to avoid causing pavement problems or hitting objects.”

Nelson said it seemed like the City was making no progress when it was in fact doing double work to clear the network.

“We would plow off snow, and then we’d come back hours later and we’d have snow back on the street again even though we only got trace amounts of snow coming from the sky,” Nelson said. “It’s because it was blowing from all these adjacent properties back onto the roadway.”

The City keeps a contingent force on even after the streets are visually clear to ensure ice doesn’t remain.

Anyway, there might be good news coming. As the City continues its work -- Nelson said it’s expected treatment continues into Friday afternoon -- Mother Nature will soon take over.

“We didn’t obviously see the improvement overnight that we sometimes see when we have higher temperatures,” Nelson said. “What’s looking good for us over the next I would say probably over the next 24 hours is that the sun has come out, the winds have died down so we’re not getting big snow drifts.

“Throughout the day (Friday) I believe we’re going to have a sunny day, no clouds hopefully, and temperatures warming up.”

