Building You: Blue Origin partners with Wichita companies to launch into space

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Four companies in Wichita are now supplier-partners with Blue Origin.

Those companies include Harlow Aerostructures, Orizon Aerostructures, C.E. Machine, and Accurus Aerospace.

“Going into space is really quite exciting. We have a great opportunity to not only take the company to the next phase, which would be space, but we’ve got a ground floor opportunity with Blue Origin to provide not only engineering support but manufacturing support as well,” said Jim Barnes, president of Harlow Aerostructures.

Blue Origin describes what made them choose these four companies.

“Their offerings were entirely diverse, which made them a perfect fit for our products. But, the diversity didn’t just stop with capability. It was the diverse talent pool and diversity in capability,” said Andrea Laskowski, vice president of supply chain management for Blue Origin. “That’s one thing Blue is always looking for in its supply chain is we want to make sure that we’ve got opportunities to continue to grow.”

Blue Origin has four primary locations in Kent, Washington, Van Horn, Texas, Huntsville, Alabama, and Cape Canaveral, Florida.

“If you look at it from a geographical perspective, Kansas is right in the middle, and supply chain is all about very convenient logistics. Quite frankly, it’s a strategic location for us, as well,” said Laskowski.

Laskowski adds the partnerships with these four companies are significant for Blue Origin.

“I’ve been completely overwhelmed by their partnership and just their transparency and authenticity. You don’t see that everywhere. It’s so much appreciated. We’re very much looking forward to growing that,” said Laskowski.

