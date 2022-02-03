Clearwater teen takes 50 Yard challenge, works to shovel for those in need

CLEARWATER, Kan. (KWCH) - All of the snow we’ve gotten so far has created a challenge for some, but not 17-year-old Austin Layton.

The Clearwater teen started the 50 Yard Challenge last October. The initiative challenges people to either mow lawns, rake leaves or shovel snow for free for the elderly, disabled, single parents and veterans all over the country.

Like many schools across Kansas, Clearwater High School gave their students the day off on Wednesday. Many students enjoyed their snow day inside where it’s warm, but Austin spent the day clearing 11 driveways which now puts him at 30 yards total.

“You just gotta brace the cold and get out there and do it,” said the 17-year-old.

Austin said the challenge motivates him because he enjoys helping his community.

“He’s wonderful,” said Clearwater resident Wanda Decker. “I like to see our young people being industrious.”

Layton documents his work after each day, and he’s built up quite the portfolio of people he has helped.

“I would most definitely rather be outside doing this because I enjoy doing this more than being bored. I’m a go-getter.”

