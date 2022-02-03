Cold weather could impact at-home COVID tests

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - At home rapid COVID tests are being shipped out all across the country. Last month, the Biden administration announced they would send 500 million free COVID-19 rapid tests to Americans wanting to test at home. Those who want tests can order online at covidtests.gov. Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order four free at home tests.

Experts are warning about leaving the tests out in the cold and say it could impact the accuracy of your results. Shipment in below-freezing temperatures in some areas around the country could also impact test results.

Many home tests require storage between 36 and 86 degrees. If stored at temperatures outside this range, the National Institute of Health says the accuracy could be affected. If you’ve ordered the at-home COVID tests, it’s recommended that you bring them inside as soon as they arrive to avoid cold temperatures as much as possible.

The FDA also says it’s important to use and store tests at room temperature.

