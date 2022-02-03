College Hill Park offers kids, parents perfect way to spend snow day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With school being canceled across the Wichita metro on Wednesday, many kids were looking for something to do to get out of the house. We found several of them and their parents at one of Wichita’s sledding hotspots in College Hill.

While it was extremely cold out, kids said they’d been waiting on a snow day like this all winter.

“It’s really cold, but it’s so much fun!”

Some parents also had the day off from work, but others decided to bring their kids out sledding while on their lunch breaks.

“We took a long lunch break to come do this,” said a parent.

Most of the kids said they like to sled in College Hill Park every time it snows outside, for others, it was their first time. Either way, they all agree it’s a great way to spend a snow day.

Wichita Public Schools and several other surrounding districts canceled classes on Thursday due to subzero windchills. So, it’s going to be cold again, but if you can stand it, it might be another day to go sledding.

While many of you were out enjoying the cold and snow, Alex Flippin stayed in his car to get your reaction.

