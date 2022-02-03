Couple takes snow day to tie the knot on 2.2.22

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While most people stayed indoors on Wednesday, one Wichita couple was determined to head outdoors for a special occasion.

Jenna and Joe Goodale tied the knot - outside - despite the cold and snow! The couple had already chosen the date - 2.2.22 - and said they were excited when the forecast called for snow and hoped it would pan out!

Jenna and Joe Goodale wouldn't let a little bit of snow or nearly 6 inches stop their wedding day.

Jenna and Joe have been dating for over a year. Jenna’s daughter gave her away because her dad recently passed away.

The Goodales are childhood friends for Storm Team 12 meteorologist Jake Dunne.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.