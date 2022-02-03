Advertisement

Couple takes snow day to tie the knot on 2.2.22

A Wichita couple was determined to get married on 2.2.22 and it wouldn't let the winter storm...
A Wichita couple was determined to get married on 2.2.22 and it wouldn't let the winter storm their nuptials. In fact - they welcomed the weather!(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While most people stayed indoors on Wednesday, one Wichita couple was determined to head outdoors for a special occasion.

Jenna and Joe Goodale tied the knot - outside - despite the cold and snow! The couple had already chosen the date - 2.2.22 - and said they were excited when the forecast called for snow and hoped it would pan out!

Jenna and Joe Goodale wouldn't let a little bit of snow or nearly 6 inches stop their wedding day.

Jenna and Joe have been dating for over a year. Jenna’s daughter gave her away because her dad recently passed away.

The Goodales are childhood friends for Storm Team 12 meteorologist Jake Dunne.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benson Kua / CC BY-SA 2.0
Wichita Public Schools, surrounding districts cancel classes Wednesday
Snowfall across Kansas.
Winter storm moving in, heavy snow likely
Wichita police respond to a shooting call Tuesday night, Feb. 1, at the Central and Ridge Road...
UPDATE: Suspected road-rage shooting injures one
Snowfall forecast for Wednesday - Thursday AM
Weather Alert - Heavy snow and dangerous wind chills
Snowfall forecast across Kansas
Snow continues, accompanied by gusty winds

Latest News

Pizza delivery driver
Winter storm doesn’t stop driver from making deliveries
Pizza delivery driver
Pizza delivery driver weathers winter storm
Joe and Jenna Goodale
Couple ties the knot on 2.2.22
Sledding
Kids make the most of snow day