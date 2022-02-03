Exploration Place spotlighting African American pioneers in science for Black History Month

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Each night during February, Exploration Place will honor African American pioneers in earth and space sciences by projecting giant portraits onto the side of its iconic island-building. The displays will be visible from the Arkansas riverfront path.

Visitors are encouraged to visit the display, take and share photos, and use the opportunity to recognize the positive impact of African American scientists on society. Guests are also invited to stay to watch the nightly 7 p.m. Ring of Fire lighting at the Keeper of the Plains and view 12 new riverfront banners featuring a selection of women in STEM careers.

Changing weekly through the month, the display will honor:

Feb 1-7: Katherine Johnson (1918 – 2020), NASA mathematician featured in the 2016 movie “Hidden Figures”

Feb 8-14: Warren Washington (b. 1936), internationally recognized atmospheric scientist

Feb 15-21: Mae Jemison (b. 1956), astronaut, physician, engineer

Feb 22-28: John Brooks Slaughter (b. 1935), engineer, National Science Foundation director

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.