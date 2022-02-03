Advertisement

Group of moms gathers to scream out stress and exhaustion

They gathered last week for a collective “mom scream” after two years of stress and exhaustion from the pandemic. (Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEABODY, Mass. (CNN) – A group of moms in Massachusetts is letting it all out.

They gathered last week for a collective “mom scream” after two years of stress and exhaustion from the pandemic.

Sarah Harmon, a therapist and mom of two girls, organized the event after getting the idea from clients who needed a release of emotion.

Harmon said screaming can be very cathartic and doing it as a group offers a feeling of community.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall forecast across Kansas
Snow continues, accompanied by gusty winds
Wichita road conditions
LIVE: Current road conditions
Benson Kua / CC BY-SA 2.0
Wichita Public Schools among districts canceling Thursday classes
Wichita police respond to a shooting call Tuesday night, Feb. 1, at the Central and Ridge Road...
UPDATE: Suspected road-rage shooting injures one
A Wichita couple was determined to get married on 2.2.22 and it wouldn't let the winter storm...
Couple takes snow day to tie the knot on 2.2.22

Latest News

A North Carolina man was critically injured Wednesday afternoon when his pickup collided with a...
Critical injury turnpike crash
Meals on Wheels Wichita will deliver on Friday, Feb. 4, but they are still looking for...
Volunteers needed for Meal on Wheels deliveries
FILE - Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test...
Medicare opens up access to free at-home COVID-19 tests
President Joe Biden spoke Wednesday about the cancer "moonshot" initiative. (CNN, POOL)
Biden in NYC to outline strategy to fight gun violence
City of Wichita official Ben Nelson speaks at Thursday's news briefing
Are the roads improving? City of Wichita talks concerns, challenges