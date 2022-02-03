K-State alum, Bengals DE Wyatt Hubert preps for first Super Bowl

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just five years ago, Wyatt Hubert was representing Shawnee Heights High School in the Kansas Shrine Bowl.

Now, the K-State alum is headed to the Super Bowl.

“Right after we beat the Chiefs, I was kind of in shock, kind of in awe,” the Bengals defensive end said. “I was like, ‘Holy crap. I’m going to the Super Bowl.’”

The Bengals selected Hubert in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

“I never in a million years I would imagine I’d be on a team that’s going to the Super Bowl,” Hubert said.

In his first year in the league, Cincinnati will have a shot at a Lombardi Trophy. The Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams a week from Sunday.

“The thing that makes it so crazy is those guys that play in the NFL for so long, crazy good players that have never made the Super Bowl, or guys have always wanted to get there and obviously have gotten close, but never got there,” Hubert said. “I’m just lucky to be a part of a team such great players and coaches.”

The only downside: a torn pec before his rookie season even kicked off will keep him on the sideline.

“That’s the game of football,” he said. “We all play it, and we all deal with some sort of adversity. It’s been tough, but only a few more weeks left for rehab. So I’m super excited for that. Super excited for the off season.”

Up first, a trip to the City of Angels.

“If we come away with the Super Bowl ring, that’s something that I’ll have the rest of my life,” Hubert said. “It would be a super cool honor for sure. And, you know, even just being in the Super Bowl is awesome — but having the ring would definitely take that to another level.”

