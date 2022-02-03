Advertisement

K-State alum, Bengals DE Wyatt Hubert preps for first Super Bowl

K-State alum, Bengals DE Wyatt Hubert preps for first Super Bowl
K-State alum, Bengals DE Wyatt Hubert preps for first Super Bowl(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just five years ago, Wyatt Hubert was representing Shawnee Heights High School in the Kansas Shrine Bowl.

Now, the K-State alum is headed to the Super Bowl.

“Right after we beat the Chiefs, I was kind of in shock, kind of in awe,” the Bengals defensive end said. “I was like, ‘Holy crap. I’m going to the Super Bowl.’”

The Bengals selected Hubert in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

“I never in a million years I would imagine I’d be on a team that’s going to the Super Bowl,” Hubert said.

In his first year in the league, Cincinnati will have a shot at a Lombardi Trophy. The Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams a week from Sunday.

“The thing that makes it so crazy is those guys that play in the NFL for so long, crazy good players that have never made the Super Bowl, or guys have always wanted to get there and obviously have gotten close, but never got there,” Hubert said. “I’m just lucky to be a part of a team such great players and coaches.”

The only downside: a torn pec before his rookie season even kicked off will keep him on the sideline.

“That’s the game of football,” he said. “We all play it, and we all deal with some sort of adversity. It’s been tough, but only a few more weeks left for rehab. So I’m super excited for that. Super excited for the off season.”

Up first, a trip to the City of Angels.

“If we come away with the Super Bowl ring, that’s something that I’ll have the rest of my life,” Hubert said. “It would be a super cool honor for sure. And, you know, even just being in the Super Bowl is awesome — but having the ring would definitely take that to another level.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall forecast across Kansas
Snow continues, accompanied by gusty winds
Wichita road conditions
LIVE: Current road conditions
Benson Kua / CC BY-SA 2.0
Wichita Public Schools among districts canceling Thursday classes
Wichita police respond to a shooting call Tuesday night, Feb. 1, at the Central and Ridge Road...
UPDATE: Suspected road-rage shooting injures one
A Wichita couple was determined to get married on 2.2.22 and it wouldn't let the winter storm...
Couple takes snow day to tie the knot on 2.2.22

Latest News

United Way of the Plains in Wichita, Kansas
Wichita State basketball game to raise funds for literacy in schools
Council Wichita State
Council IV scores 11 to lift Wichita St. over Tulsa 58-48
Kansas forward David McCormack (33) grabs a rebound over Iowa State forward George Conditt IV...
Agbaji-less Kansas takes down No. 20 Iowa State
Minor League Baseball's "The Nine" initiative
Minor League Baseball announces new Jackie Robinson-inspired initiative