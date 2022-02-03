KDOT: Wind chills impact treatment options for roads

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While the snow is slowing down, the roads aren’t going to see a lot of great improvement overnight into Thursday. The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) says its crews will continue making passes on highways for the foreseeable future, but the cold remains an issue.

Tom Hein, the Wichita Metro Public Affairs Manager for KDOT, says snowpacked and icy conditions are likely to persist well into Thursday.

“This storm was kind of difficult to deal with because it first came in as rain. Then it came in as sleet and cold temperatures and then the snow on top of that. So, in essence, we’ve had to chisel that off,” said Hein.

Now, he says the cold is impeding that progress.

“Below 20 degrees, our salt, and our brine just become almost ineffective. Once we add beet juice, that helps it and that lowers the temperature we can work with. It’s still pretty cold,” Hein said.

With the subzero wind chills expected Thursday and Friday mornings, KDOT will continue making passes to chip away at the ice and snow, but even if the roads look clear that might not be the case.

“The roads can be very deceiving, especially at night. Treat it like it’s still a slick road, use a lot of caution if you have to get out. If you don’t have to get out, we certainly encourage you not to,” he said.

He said what’s really needed is sunlight. But that’s not in the forecast until Friday.

“Especially with the windchills and the cold weather, it’s just a bad time to be out traveling.”

