LIVE: Community task force meets to review Cedric Lofton case

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – The Sedgwick County Community Taskforce will meet for the first time Thursday afternoon to review Youth Corrections Systems Standards.

The 15-member task force was created following the death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton who died in September, days after he became unresponsive while being restrained at the Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC). Lofton was placed face down in the prone position and in restraints for more than 30 minutes following a struggle with staff.

“My son was the joy to a lot people. To a lot of us in the family. I always talked to him, he always talked to me on the phone off and on. He was happy sometimes. Sometimes he would just sit there and hold the phone,” said Cedric’s father, Chad Lofton, Thursday morning during a news conference with the family’s attorneys.

Sedgwick County Department of Corrections formed the task force, which is made up of civil rights leaders, law enforcement and other community groups, to look at changes to the juvenile justice system, JIAC and access to mental health resources.

