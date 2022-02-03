Advertisement

North Carolina man critically injured in crash on Kansas Turnpike

A North Carolina man was critically injured Wednesday afternoon when his pickup collided with a...
A North Carolina man was critically injured Wednesday afternoon when his pickup collided with a semi on the Kansas Turnpike.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A North Carolina man was critically injured Wednesday afternoon after his pickup collided with a semi on the Kansas Turnpike.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on I-35 in Sumner County, near the Kansas Star Casino.

Caption

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the driver of a 1994 Mazda pickup lost control on the snowpacked roads and struck a semi. The 76-year-old driver was ejected from the pickup and the rear axle of his truck landed on his chest. Both the pickup and the semi ended up in the ditch.

The pickup driver from Mocksville, North Carolina, was taken to Via Christi St. Francis in critical condition. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall forecast across Kansas
Snow continues, accompanied by gusty winds
Wichita road conditions
LIVE: Current road conditions
Benson Kua / CC BY-SA 2.0
Wichita Public Schools among districts canceling Thursday classes
Wichita police respond to a shooting call Tuesday night, Feb. 1, at the Central and Ridge Road...
UPDATE: Suspected road-rage shooting injures one
A Wichita couple was determined to get married on 2.2.22 and it wouldn't let the winter storm...
Couple takes snow day to tie the knot on 2.2.22

Latest News

A North Carolina man was critically injured Wednesday afternoon when his pickup collided with a...
Critical injury turnpike crash
City of Wichita official Ben Nelson speaks at Thursday's news briefing
Are the roads improving? City of Wichita talks concerns, challenges
Truck slide on K-96
WATCH: Truck slides on K-96
Wichita police cruiser crashed
Multiple crashes, slide-offs Wednesday