North Carolina man critically injured in crash on Kansas Turnpike

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A North Carolina man was critically injured Wednesday afternoon after his pickup collided with a semi on the Kansas Turnpike.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on I-35 in Sumner County, near the Kansas Star Casino.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the driver of a 1994 Mazda pickup lost control on the snowpacked roads and struck a semi. The 76-year-old driver was ejected from the pickup and the rear axle of his truck landed on his chest. Both the pickup and the semi ended up in the ditch.

The pickup driver from Mocksville, North Carolina, was taken to Via Christi St. Francis in critical condition. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

