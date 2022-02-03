Riverfest unveils 50th anniversary artwork

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita River Festival unveiled its 2022 buttons on social media Thursday afternoon. The art for separate adult and child buttons was done by Joe Worley, who won a contest sponsored by Emprise Bank.

Here are our Riverfest 2022 50th Celebration adult and child buttons created by JOE WORLEY! Congratulations, Joe!!! Thank you to our contest sponsor, Emprise Bank! Posted by Wichita River Festival on Thursday, February 3, 2022

This year is the event’s 50th anniversary and happens June 3-11 in downtown Wichita. The buttons feature animals and one inanimate object - a wave - playing musical instruments.

