Advertisement

Riverfest unveils 50th anniversary artwork

Riverfest 2022 adult button
Riverfest 2022 adult button(Wichita River Festival - Facebook)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita River Festival unveiled its 2022 buttons on social media Thursday afternoon. The art for separate adult and child buttons was done by Joe Worley, who won a contest sponsored by Emprise Bank.

Here are our Riverfest 2022 50th Celebration adult and child buttons created by JOE WORLEY! Congratulations, Joe!!! Thank you to our contest sponsor, Emprise Bank!

Posted by Wichita River Festival on Thursday, February 3, 2022

This year is the event’s 50th anniversary and happens June 3-11 in downtown Wichita. The buttons feature animals and one inanimate object - a wave - playing musical instruments.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall forecast across Kansas
Snow continues, accompanied by gusty winds
Wichita road conditions
LIVE: Current road conditions
Benson Kua / CC BY-SA 2.0
Wichita Public Schools among districts canceling Thursday classes
Wichita police respond to a shooting call Tuesday night, Feb. 1, at the Central and Ridge Road...
UPDATE: Suspected road-rage shooting injures one
A Wichita couple was determined to get married on 2.2.22 and it wouldn't let the winter storm...
Couple takes snow day to tie the knot on 2.2.22

Latest News

I-135 is closed at the K-254 exit due to a crash. Drivers are advised to find an alternative...
I-135 closed at K-254 exit due to crash
A North Carolina man was critically injured Wednesday afternoon when his pickup collided with a...
Critical injury turnpike crash
Meals on Wheels Wichita will deliver on Friday, Feb. 4, but they are still looking for...
Volunteers needed for Meal on Wheels deliveries
City of Wichita official Ben Nelson speaks at Thursday's news briefing
Are the roads improving? City of Wichita talks concerns, challenges