Riverfest unveils 50th anniversary artwork
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita River Festival unveiled its 2022 buttons on social media Thursday afternoon. The art for separate adult and child buttons was done by Joe Worley, who won a contest sponsored by Emprise Bank.
This year is the event’s 50th anniversary and happens June 3-11 in downtown Wichita. The buttons feature animals and one inanimate object - a wave - playing musical instruments.
