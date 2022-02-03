Search for next Wichita police chief gaining steam

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The search for the Wichita Police Department’s next permanent chief is picking up with another big step near completion in the selection process. Last week, the City of Wichita named Deputy WPD Chief Lemuel, “Lem” Moore as interim WPD chief. This week, Eyewitness News learned eight firms are vying to become the consultant for the search.

The search for a new police chief is the second in Wichita City Manager Robert Layton’s 13-year career.

“I’m going to guess it’ going to take about six months. That’s not hard and fast. We’ll actually know better after we select a consultant and can map out the process.”

Since WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay announced his departure in mid-December, the city is still in the process of selecting the firm that will guide in the nationwide search for his replacement. Layton has some ideas on how the selection committee will look.

“I have some preliminary thoughts, but I want to wait until after we’ve selected a consultant and have the consultant help guide us in terms of what community representation should look like on the committee,” Layton said. “As you can imagine, a number of community representatives have reached out and have asked to be part of that group. I just want to make sure it’s balanced and reflective of the community, especially in terms of demographics.”

Once a search committee is selected in the next few weeks, that firm will put together a profile on what type of person will lead as the next Wichita police chief.

“My final thoughts are going to be shaped by what I hear from the community,” Layton said. “I think this position is so important. We’ve come a long way in six years that Chief Ramsay has been here, but I know that policing continues to evolve, and the community’s expectations continue to evolve. It’s going to be important to hear what residents believe is important in the position.”

In easing the transition between Ramsay and his ultimate replacement, Moore, a 30-year veteran with WPD said he will continue to serve in his role as interim chief.

“Huge blessing. It’s an honor to be able to step up and be the, I consider, No. 1 guy that the department and the community look up to,” he said. “Chief Ramsay, his shoes are so huge to fill. Whoever is coming in and/or myself, we’re not going to be able to fill those shoes with his experience and knowledge. But we’re going to continue to do the best we can and continue to enhance on what we’ve already started and created within our organization.”

