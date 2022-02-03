Snow stops, cold continues

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the snow has come to a stop, but the cold continues to keep its grip on Kansas. Out the door temperatures in the single digits feel like 10 to 20 degrees below zero when you factor in the gusty breeze from the north.

While north and west Kansas will see some afternoon clearing, skies will stay cloudy in the Wichita area today. Adding insult to injury, highs in the middle teens are 30 degrees colder than normal.

After a frigid Friday morning near zero, warmer weather will slowly return to the state this weekend. Highs in the 30s Saturday will warm into the 40s on Sunday under mainly skies.

Looking ahead… not only does next week look storm-free, temperatures will also continue to climb. In fact, we may hit 60 degrees in Wichita by the end of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy, breezy, and very cold. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 17.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 0.

Tomorrow: Sunny, not as cold. Wind: W 5-15. High: 30.

Sat: Low: 7. High: 38. Morning fog, then sunny and breezy.

Sun: Low: 16. High: 43. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 22. High: 45. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 24. High: 52. Mostly sunny and mild.

Wed: Low: 26. High: 49. Mostly sunny and a bit cooler.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.