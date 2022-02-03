Advertisement

Snow stops, cold continues

Wind chills have plummeted across Kansas
Wind chills have plummeted across Kansas(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the snow has come to a stop, but the cold continues to keep its grip on Kansas. Out the door temperatures in the single digits feel like 10 to 20 degrees below zero when you factor in the gusty breeze from the north.

While north and west Kansas will see some afternoon clearing, skies will stay cloudy in the Wichita area today. Adding insult to injury, highs in the middle teens are 30 degrees colder than normal.

After a frigid Friday morning near zero, warmer weather will slowly return to the state this weekend. Highs in the 30s Saturday will warm into the 40s on Sunday under mainly skies.

Looking ahead… not only does next week look storm-free, temperatures will also continue to climb. In fact, we may hit 60 degrees in Wichita by the end of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy, breezy, and very cold. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 17.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 0.

Tomorrow: Sunny, not as cold. Wind: W 5-15. High: 30.

Sat: Low: 7. High: 38. Morning fog, then sunny and breezy.

Sun: Low: 16. High: 43. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 22. High: 45. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 24. High: 52. Mostly sunny and mild.

Wed: Low: 26. High: 49. Mostly sunny and a bit cooler.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall forecast across Kansas
Snow continues, accompanied by gusty winds
Wichita road conditions
LIVE: Current road conditions
Benson Kua / CC BY-SA 2.0
Wichita Public Schools among districts canceling Thursday classes
Wichita police respond to a shooting call Tuesday night, Feb. 1, at the Central and Ridge Road...
UPDATE: Suspected road-rage shooting injures one
Sedgwick County Communications said it had received 172 accident reports since midnight on...
Accidents reported across Kansas, one involving Wichita police cruiser

Latest News

Ashley Carrillo
Rising Star: Ashley Carrillo
Road signs
KDOT: Falling temperatures impact treatment options for roads
Snow plows and road signs
Wind chills impact treatment options for roads
Austin Layton shoveling
Clearwater teen gives back to community with "50 yard challenge"