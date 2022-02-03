Advertisement

Tips for keeping your home warm in freezing temperatures

Keeping your home warm
Keeping your home warm(KWCH)
By Anna Auld
Published: Feb. 2, 2022
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -There are a couple of things you can do to keep the warm air in and cold air out. First, try to seal up any cracks or areas that air might be getting in.

If there is sun coming through your windows, keep the curtains open, but make sure to close them at night. Experts say heavier curtains work best in winter. Rugs are also helpful to warm up a space.

If you have a ceiling fan, reverse the rotation it will help to push warm air down. Also, avoid drastically changing your thermostat. That can make your home system work harder.

To prevent your pipes from freezing, allow your faucet to drip small amounts of water and close the doors to rooms you aren’t using.

To stay warm, you can move your furniture away from outside walls and lastly make sure to change your furnace filters.

