Volunteers needed for Meal on Wheels deliveries

Meals on Wheels Wichita will deliver on Friday, Feb. 4, but they are still looking for qualified volunteer drivers.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meals on Wheels Wichita will resume deliveries on Friday, but it says volunteers are needed to take routes.

The organization said volunteers must have delivered before and walkins will not be accepted due to confidentiality and vetting purposes.

If you can help, arrive between 10 and 11 a.m. For questions or to volunteer call Meals on Wheels at 316.267.0122.

