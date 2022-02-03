WATCH: Truck slides on K-96

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - KWCH reporter Rami Dahdal is monitoring road conditions in the Wichita area this morning. At around 7 a.m., he was reporting on a truck that had slid off the roadway on K-96, and he captured another truck sliding on the road until it was facing the opposite direction.

There have been several reports of slide-offs and minor accidents Thursday morning. Dahdal found another one on Kellogg near Meridian.

A car slid off the road on Kellogg near Meridian (KWCH)

Another truck slide on K-96 (KWCH)

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.