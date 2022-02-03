Advertisement

WATCH: Truck slides on K-96

By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - KWCH reporter Rami Dahdal is monitoring road conditions in the Wichita area this morning. At around 7 a.m., he was reporting on a truck that had slid off the roadway on K-96, and he captured another truck sliding on the road until it was facing the opposite direction.

There have been several reports of slide-offs and minor accidents Thursday morning. Dahdal found another one on Kellogg near Meridian.

A car slid off the road on Kellogg near Meridian
A car slid off the road on Kellogg near Meridian(KWCH)
Another truck slide on K-96
Another truck slide on K-96(KWCH)

