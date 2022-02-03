Advertisement

Wichita police asking for help to locate missing 11-year-old

Wichita police said 11-year-old Hansome Jackson has been missing since Feb. 1, 2022.
Wichita police said 11-year-old Hansome Jackson has been missing since Feb. 1, 2022.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 11-year-old.

Police said Hansome Jackson was last seen around 10 p.m. on Feb. 1 in the 2700 block of South Seneca.

He is 5′ tall, 110 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, and thin. He was last seen wearing a grey coat, T-shirt, gray pajama pants with Minecraft characters, and grey crocs.

If you see him, or you know where he is, please call 911.

