Wichita Public Schools cancels classes for 3rd day in a row

Wichita Public Schools
Wichita Public Schools(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools has canceled classes for the third day in a row.

The district said there will be no school on Friday, Feb. 4 due to several winter weather factors that create a dangerous situation for students, including:

  • Snow and ice-packed residential roads
  • The concern about the timeliness of our buses and the danger to children who would be impacted by severe delays
  • Difficulties clearing snow on our campuses and the ice underneath

Athletic competitions Friday evening and this weekend will continue as scheduled as host schools will have snow cleared by evening activities.

