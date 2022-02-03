Advertisement

Winter storm doesn’t stop driver from making deliveries

Getting stuck and even leaving his snow boots home didn't stop one Dominoe's driver from making his deliveries.
By Caroline Elliott
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While many were able to stay home on Wednesday, delivery drivers, like Sean Davis, were out making sure customers had something hot to eat. He works for Domino’s. Like the postal service, Davis said like the postal service, he works even if there’s rain, sleet or snow - when it’s really needed.

“Some people see us as pizza heroes because it saves people from getting stuck on the road and saves people from having to get out in this cold and snowy weather,” said Davis.

The humble driver knows the roads are just half the battle. Getting to the doorstep, when you’ve left your snow boots at home, isn’t easy. But once the pizza is delivered, the tip is well-earned.

Just like other drivers, pizza delivery drivers get stuck too. We were with Davis when it happened to him. But, with a little courage, help and drive - the job always gets done. So, don’t forget to tip!

