1 critically injured in Derby shooting

KWCH Breaking News
KWCH Breaking News(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - At least one person has suffered critical injuries in a shooting in Derby.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of North Meadowlark around 4:15 p.m. for the report of a shooting.

We have heard from dispatchers that a suspect is possibly in custody. We are waiting to gather more details from the police.

Once we learn more we’ll be sure to update you.

