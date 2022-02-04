1 critically injured in Derby shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - At least one person has suffered critical injuries in a shooting in Derby.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of North Meadowlark around 4:15 p.m. for the report of a shooting.

We have heard from dispatchers that a suspect is possibly in custody. We are waiting to gather more details from the police.

Once we learn more we’ll be sure to update you.

