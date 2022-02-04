Advertisement

Amazon increasing price of Prime membership

Amazon is raising the price of its annual Prime membership to $139.
Amazon is raising the price of its annual Prime membership to $139.
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(CNN) - Prepare to pay more money if you want to keep your Amazon Prime membership.

The company announced Thursday its subscription prices are rising to $20, making it $139 a year.

A monthly version will also cost $2 more.

Amazon says the increase is due to expanded services like Prime Video and same-day shipping.

The company also cites rising labor and transportation costs are affecting its goods and industries.

Amazon hasn’t raised the prime subscription fee since 2018.

The cost went up $20 that year

