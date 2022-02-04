City streets, side roads problematic with freezing temperatures after storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In the Wichita area, crews gained the upper hand to clear most highways, but rough spots remain on city streets and side roads as bitter cold temperatures and sub-zero windchills followed.

The struggle to get around Wichita continued Thursday, a day after fix inches of snow fell on the city. The Wichita school district and several surrounding districts made the decision to call off school Friday. Activities could continue as the primary issue will be with buses getting students to school, navigating neighborhood streets and side roads.

The consensus from people who spoke with Eyewitness News is that the highways aren’t bad, but some city streets and sideroads are still slick and snow packed.

“I was doing pretty good on Douglas, but I noticed when I turned on Hillside -- which should be really clear because it’s a hospital ­­­-- it was a little dangerous, just one lane basically going each way,” one driver said.

Ben Nelson with Wichita Public Works and Utility said the snowstorm brought additional challenges with it than just the snow. Strong wind caused drifts on roads that were previously cleared, and cold temperatures make their usual solution less effective.

“We’re gonna have some snowpack through the rest of the day (Thursday). People should be cautious [Friday] when they first drive in the morning, but we’re hopeful the conditions should be vastly improved by the end of the day [Friday],” Nelson said.

Nelson said the entire fleet of 60 trucks was out working Thursday to clear Wichita streets.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.