Former Shocker Fred VanVleet earns 1st NBA All-Star nod

Fred Vanvleet
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - From undrafted NBA rookie to earning big-time minutes on a world-champion team and becoming a leader on and off the court, Fred VanVleet has taken his “Bet on Yourself” slogan with him throughout an NBA career that’s exceeded many expert predictions.

Adding on to his already impressive pro resume, the former Wichita State University All-American guard from Rockford, Ill. earned the nod to represent the East squad in the NBA All Star game set for Feb. 20 in Cleveland.

VanVleet is having his best statistical season with the Toronto Raptors, leading the team with 21.5 points and seven assists per game.

