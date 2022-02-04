Frigid Friday before snow-melting weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a frigid Friday morning. Wake-up temperatures in the single digits will eventually climb into the 30s this afternoon as sunshine returns to the state.

Areas of fog are possible over south-central Kansas tonight into Saturday morning, otherwise the upcoming weekend looks mostly sunny to partly cloudy and quiet with highs 30s tomorrow and 40s on Sunday.

Looking ahead… aside from a weak, mid-week cold front, next week appears quiet with a warming trend into the 50s. However, Arctic air is expected to come back to Kansas the weekend of February 12-13.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, not as cold. Wind: W 5-15. High: 30.

Tonight: Clear, areas of fog late. Wind: Light. Low: 7.

Tomorrow: Morning fog, then sunny and breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 38.

Sun: Low: 16. High: 43. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 22. High: 45. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 24. High: 52. Mostly sunny and mild.

Wed: Low: 26. High: 49. Mostly sunny and a bit cooler.

Thu: Low: 23. High: 55. Mostly sunny and milder.

