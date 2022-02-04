Advertisement

Frigid Friday before snow-melting weekend

Temperatures warming up following Friday.
Temperatures warming up following Friday.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a frigid Friday morning. Wake-up temperatures in the single digits will eventually climb into the 30s this afternoon as sunshine returns to the state.

Areas of fog are possible over south-central Kansas tonight into Saturday morning, otherwise the upcoming weekend looks mostly sunny to partly cloudy and quiet with highs 30s tomorrow and 40s on Sunday.

Looking ahead… aside from a weak, mid-week cold front, next week appears quiet with a warming trend into the 50s. However, Arctic air is expected to come back to Kansas the weekend of February 12-13.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, not as cold. Wind: W 5-15. High: 30.

Tonight: Clear, areas of fog late. Wind: Light. Low: 7.

Tomorrow: Morning fog, then sunny and breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 38.

Sun: Low: 16. High: 43. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 22. High: 45. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 24. High: 52. Mostly sunny and mild.

Wed: Low: 26. High: 49. Mostly sunny and a bit cooler.

Thu: Low: 23. High: 55. Mostly sunny and milder.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas City is getting a lot of attention after tweet from Elton John following his final...
Was Elton John really in Arkansas City?
Truck slide on K-96
WATCH: Truck slides on K-96
I-135 is closed at the K-254 exit due to a crash. Drivers are advised to find an alternative...
I-135 closed at K-254 exit due to crash
Wichita Public Schools
Wichita Public Schools cancels classes for 3rd day in a row
Kansas governor vetoes redistricting plan

Latest News

Fort Hays State women vs. Newman
Fort Hays State men's women's basketball coaches reach milestones in wins at Newman
Donating blood
Winter storm impacts blood supply
Cedric Lofton task force
Community task force meets to review Cedric Lofton case, youth corrections
Blood donation for the American Red Cross in Wichita, Kansas
Winter storm further impacts region’s blood supply