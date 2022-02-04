Garden City taxi driver allegedly robbed at knifepoint

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - At around 2 a.m. Friday, Garden City Police officers responded to an aggravated robbery call in the 500 block of Conkling Avenue. It involved a taxi driver who had been robbed at knifepoint.

The investigation revealed that the driver picked up a customer in the 1800 block of Comanche Drive and provided a ride for him to the 500 block of Conkling Avenue. When they arrived, the suspect pulled out a knife and demanded the driver to give him all the money he had. The victim gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money, and the suspect ran away.

Officers searched the area and were unable to locate the suspect. At the time of the incident, the suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his early 20s, heavy set, wearing a black coat and circular prescription-style glasses. The suspect was last seen running southbound from the scene.

The Garden City Police Department is requesting assistance from the community. If you witnessed this incident, or have information related to this incident, you should call the Garden City Police Department (620) 276-1300, If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers (620) 275-7807, or text your tip to Garden City PD, text GCTIP and your tip to Tip411 (847411).

