How much did snow help Kan. wheat crop? Farmers give insight

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The latest snowstorm should be a sigh of relief for many Kansas farmers, bringing much-needed moisture to help set up a potentially strong wheat crop. But Harvey County farmer Steve McCloud said the wind and other factors from the storm caused some issues.

While McCloud said, “any moisture is good moisture,” he said strong wind also blew with the storm.

“So, instead of staying on the fields [snow] blew into drifts and filled the ditches and so on and so forth,” he said. “So, in reality, there isn’t just a whole lot that stayed on the fields.”

On the Harvey County property where McCloud farms, much of the wheat crop on the east side of the field is covered with snow with the west side being much drier.

“However, there will be some moisture and it’s very welcome,” McCloud said.

Near Sylvan Grove in Lincoln County, farmer Ben Kratyk said Mother Nature wasn’t as kind to them when it came to snow totals with the recent storm.

“We really could’ve used the moisture. It’s been since probably mid-September since we got substantial moisture,” he said. “The wheat is starting to suffer. We’ll make it for a little while longer, but we really do need some sort of moisture.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.