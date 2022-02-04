Advertisement

Kan. Supreme Court takes up case where Wichita cop shot at dog, girl injured

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Supreme Court on Thursday heard oral arguments in a case involving a former Wichita Police Department officer and a shooting that injured a nine-year-old girl. Police said Officer Dexter Betts was responding to a domestic dispute and suicidal call on December 30, 2017, when he fired two shots at a dog he believed was charged at him. Betts missed the dog, but a bullet fragment ricocheted and struck the girl in the forehead, just above her right eye. She was treated at a local hospital and released.

The Wichita Police Department fired Betts on Jan. 25, 2018 and the former officer was charged with aggravated battery, but a Sedgwick County judge ruled he was immune from prosecution, saying he acted in self-defense. A court of appeals upheld the ruling. In hearing arguments Thursday, state supreme court justices noted they’ll decide whether Betts can be prosecuted and determine the limits of self-defense in Kansas.

