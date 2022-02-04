Advertisement

Little milder in the weekend ahead

More snow melting with a warming trend taking hold
It will gradually warm a bit over the weekend.
By Ross Janssen
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It will gradually warm up over the weekend despite the fact another cold front will sneak through the area Saturday night. There’s no Arctic air coming with it, but the winds will change to the north for Sunday afternoon.

Skies will be clear with some patchy fog in low lying areas Saturday morning. The afternoon will be mainly sunny with highs in the 30s over the snow cover, but farther west and north, it looks like highs will be near 50. The winds will be gusty from the south.

North winds and some more clouds coming through on Sunday will lead to a cool day, but nothing out of the ordinary for February. Highs will mainly be in the 40s and low 50s. North winds may gust to around 20 mph.

Look for much milder weather coming next week with sunshine and a dry stretch of weather for the Plains.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S/SW 5-10 Low: 12.

Tomorrow: Sunny and a bit breezy. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. High: 38.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10

Sun: High: 45 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 48 Low: 20 Sunny.

Tue: High: 56 Low: 24 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 50 Low: 27 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 51 Low: 25 Becoming partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 57 Low: 26 Sunny and breezy.

