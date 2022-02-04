Multi-vehicle accident as cars slide off I-135

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Though this week’s snow has ended, dangerous road conditions have not.

We got proof of that this morning, as traffic cameras appeared to show at least four cars that had slid off northbound I-135 at Harry. Dispatch reported no injuries.

Traffic was able to keep moving initially as the vehicles settled on the shoulder or off the roadway. But as authorities responded, traffic was being diverted at Harry.

Sedgwick County reported nearly 300 accidents between midnight Wednesday evening and Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.