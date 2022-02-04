Police: Teenage victim identified in Derby murder-suicide

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - SUNDAY UPDATE: Chief Robert Lee with Derby Police has identified 19-year-old, Haley Powell, as the victim of Friday’s murder-suicide at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of East Meadowlark in Derby.

Chief Lee says the suspect in this case, 21-year-old Tiryn Young, shot himself as he was fleeing from officers, Friday.

Powell was living at the apartment complex at the time and police believe Young lived there on occasion.

Chief Lee says this is a tragic case of domestic violence. He says if anyone is currently dealing with domestic violence to call police, tell a friend and get help before it’s too late.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FRIDAY UPDATE: Derby police are investigating a shooting that has left two people dead.

Derby Police Chief Robert Lee said officers were dispatched to the report of a shooting at an apartment complex 1300 block of East Meadowlark around 4 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a woman in critical condition. She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries. Lee said the suspect shot himself as he was fleeing from officers on the golf course.

Police are now processing two scenes and consider this to be a case of domestic violence. Anyone with more information about the case is asked to call Derby Police at 316-788-1557 or 911.

