Scene clear, no one injured after bomb threat at Dole VA

Wichita police respond to a bomb threat at the Robert J. Dole VA. No explosive device was found...
Wichita police respond to a bomb threat at the Robert J. Dole VA. No explosive device was found and no one was injured.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department confirmed the scene was cleared with staff and patients able to return to the facility following a brief evacuation due to a reported bomb threat at the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita.

A heavy police presence followed the threat reported about 1 p.m. Friday at the facility near Kellogg and Edgemoor. A search of the building determined there was no explosive device.

