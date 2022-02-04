Scene clear, no one injured after bomb threat at Dole VA

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department confirmed the scene was cleared with staff and patients able to return to the facility following a brief evacuation due to a reported bomb threat at the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita.

A heavy police presence followed the threat reported about 1 p.m. Friday at the facility near Kellogg and Edgemoor. A search of the building determined there was no explosive device.

