Sedgwick County holding special meeting connected with task force, Lofton case

Emergency calls shed light on the mental-health crisis 17-yaer-old Cedric Lofton faced before...
Emergency calls shed light on the mental-health crisis 17-yaer-old Cedric Lofton faced before his death at a hospital.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following Thursday night’s first meeting of a community task force organized to review the case surronding Cedric Lofton’s death and Youth Corrections Systems Standards, Sedgwick County announced a special meeting set for 11 a.m. Friday. The agenda for the special meeting includes a review of actions from the task force meeting and discussion.

The county provided an email notice of Friday’s meeting less than an hour before it was scheduled to start. Eyewitness will be at the special meeting and have reports from the discussion on Eyewitness News at 4, 5 and 6. Sedgwick County commissioners Lacey Cruse and Jim Howell have called for an outside, independent investigation into the case following Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett’s announcement of no charges in the case.

Bennett addressed the Kansas Senate Judiciary Committee on Jan. 20 where he presented 21 recommendations from the Kansas Criminal Justice Reform Commission which he has chaired the three years. in discussing the Lofton case, Bennett said Kansas’ “Stand Your Ground” led to his inability to be able to file charges in the case. He said changes may be warranted within the legislature and who responds to mental health calls.

Lofton’s case has received national attention over the last several months, but for now, the DOJ hasn’t officially reviewed the case.

You can watch the special Sedgwick County Commission meeting concerning task force recommendations and possible next steps in reviewing Lofton’s case in the player below.

