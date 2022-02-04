Advertisement

Sedgwick County seeing encouraging trend continue with COVID cases

Sedgwick County, Kansas
Sedgwick County, Kansas(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Health Department reports the county’s 14-day positive percentage rate for COVID-19 testing is below 18 percent, continuing a recent decline. Data shows the county’s positive rate has been on a downward trend since peaking Jan. 16 at more than 23 percent.

Sedgwick County as of Friday reports 108,719 total cases, up by about 400 from Wednesday. The latest data Friday also shows 13 new COVID deaths and a hospital level that remains critical. However, the overall situation is improving with health leaders voicing cautious optimism that Sedgwick County may have reached its peak.

Last week, Ascension Via Christi Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sam Antonios said cases and hospitalizations plateaued. Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns called Monday’s numbers some hopeful news when it comes to the local situation with COVID-19.

The situation in Kansas roughly follows what we’re seeing nationally.

Nationwide, health officials report the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 hitting 900,000 less than two months after eclipsing 800,000, but there are positive indicators as well when it comes to signs of slowing the spread. The report Friday cites the “wildly contagious’ omicron variant for the death-toll jump. But that report also shows a positive trend with 49 of 50 states seeing cases decline over the past two weeks. The number of Americans in the hospital with COVID-19 has declined by 15 percent since mid-January, the report shows.

