Weather-induced wrecks keeping body shops busy, backed up

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With cold temperatures and icy roads, drivers have been skidding and sliding, leaving their cars in bad shape. It’s keeping body shops busy, however, you could wait quite a while to get your car back in working condition.

Matt Menges, president of Kansas Body Works in Wichita, says he’s been making calls to tell people their cars are no longer in working condition. Wrecks due to icy roads have led cars to be totaled or needing new parts. This week, Menges has been busier than ever.

“You know, being fairly busy to having a zillion cars to work on, that kind of backs up a little bit,” Menges said. “Getting cars in right away if it’s drivable, I don’t see that happening just because there’s a ton of wrecks.”

Menges says don’t expect to get your car back right away.

Due to shortages in auto parts in the United States, typical delays of a day or two have stretched into months.

“I’ve had three separate cars that have been here six months,” Menges said. “One of them just left about two months ago but it was here for six months waiting on one part.”

The challenge of finding spare parts has forced Menges to plead with customers for patience until a shipment comes in. He’s just as frustrated as his customers.

With most cars sitting in repair shops for months, he recommends rental cars; but he says you might be out of luck there, too.

“If you have a rental on your policy, it’s usually (for) 30 days,” Menges said. “So if you car’s in the shop for six months, they’re (only) going to cover 30 days.

With all the hurdles customers have to overcome, the best thing to do is be patient and prepare a backup plan. And when it comes to driving in weather like this, Menges offers this advice:

“Buy good tires,” he said. “You know, because on (ice) like this you’re going to slide. And take it easy. Don’t get in a hurry, don’t try to be faster than everybody on the ice. You’re not proving anything, all you’re going to do is crash your car.”

