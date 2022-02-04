Wichita police officer charged with battery, disorderly conduct in separate incidents

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirmed an officer with the department for five years is on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of a criminal and an internal investigation connected with a pair of incidents that happened last year. The WPD said charges against Officer Andrew Barnett include battery and disorderly conduct.

In the first incident from last May, the WPD said Barnett, accused of battery against an inmate, was moved to an administrative assignment within the department pending the outcome of the investigation. The WPD said the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office conducted that investigation to avoid conflicts of interest.

The second incident involving the disorderly conduct charge happened in December at Wichita’s Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport. The WPD didn’t provide details from the Dec. 2 incident, which the WPD said the Airport Police Department investigated.

