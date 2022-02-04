Winter storm further impacts region’s blood supply

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week’s winter strom that made its way through Kansas is impacting the region’s blod supply by canceling dozens of blood drives and closing blood service centers.

“Nationwide, we are up to 500 blood drives that have been canceled due to weather and that’s more than 15,000 units that haven’t been collected,” said American Red Cross Regional Communications Director Matt Trotter.

The national blod supply is low enough currently that the American Red Cross last month declared its first-ever National Blood Crisis.

“All told, we are more than 360 units of blood that we weren’t able to collect this week. “...Add that to a blood shortage and it’s just a tough situation to be in,” Trotter said.

The COVID-19 pandemic and staffing shortages are also contributing to the blood shortage.

“Staffing has been an issue for us and mostly that’s been COVID-related, and just the problem everyone is having finding workers at this point. And we are down abotu 30 phlebotomissts in Kansas and Oklahoma,” Trotter said.

Due to COViD and weather-related issues, the Red Cross says to make sure the location at which you plan to give blood is open. Call first and schedule an appointment.

“The demand for blood is not going away,” Trotter said.

If you’re able to donate blood American Red Cross and want to help toward overcoming the shortage, you can sign up for an appointment here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.

