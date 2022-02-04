Advertisement

Winter storm further impacts region’s blood supply

By Anna Auld
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week’s winter strom that made its way through Kansas is impacting the region’s blod supply by canceling dozens of blood drives and closing blood service centers.

“Nationwide, we are up to 500 blood drives that have been canceled due to weather and that’s more than 15,000 units that haven’t been collected,” said American Red Cross Regional Communications Director Matt Trotter.

The national blod supply is low enough currently that the American Red Cross last month declared its first-ever National Blood Crisis.

“All told, we are more than 360 units of blood that we weren’t able to collect this week. “...Add that to a blood shortage and it’s just a tough situation to be in,” Trotter said.

The COVID-19 pandemic and staffing shortages are also contributing to the blood shortage.

“Staffing has been an issue for us and mostly that’s been COVID-related, and just the problem everyone is having finding workers at this point. And we are down abotu 30 phlebotomissts in Kansas and Oklahoma,” Trotter said.

Due to COViD and weather-related issues, the Red Cross says to make sure the location at which you plan to give blood is open. Call first and schedule an appointment.

“The demand for blood is not going away,” Trotter said.

If you’re able to donate blood American Red Cross and want to help toward overcoming the shortage, you can sign up for an appointment here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall forecast across Kansas
Snow continues, accompanied by gusty winds
Wichita road conditions
LIVE: Current road conditions
Benson Kua / CC BY-SA 2.0
Wichita Public Schools among districts canceling Thursday classes
Wichita police respond to a shooting call Tuesday night, Feb. 1, at the Central and Ridge Road...
UPDATE: Suspected road-rage shooting injures one
A Wichita couple was determined to get married on 2.2.22 and it wouldn't let the winter storm...
Couple takes snow day to tie the knot on 2.2.22

Latest News

Ascension Via Christi St. Francis hospital and Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan.
Sedgwick County’s top doctor sees hopeful shift with latest hospital numbers
A look inside a long-term care facility in Kansas
Long-term care facilities closely monitoring COVID-19 surge
Ascension Via Christi Hospital needs donations of fleece blankets
Local healthcare leader shares cautious optimism concerning omicron variant
The push for ivermectin and other alternative prescription treatments for COVID-19 has reached...
Push for ivermectin, other alternative COVID treatments reaches Statehouse